Hit and run confrontation caught on camera in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cameras captured a confrontation between victims of a hit and run crash and the alleged culprit in the City of Miami over the weekend.

It all happened Sunday morning, along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northwest 14th Avenue.

According to witnesses, they believe the driver of a silver Infiniti SUV was trying to leave the scene of an accident, when several other drivers stepped in to try and stop the driver from speeding away.

In an arrest report, police said one of the victims told them 25-year-old Oleg Maxwell Lagutenko was traveling southbound on Biscayne Boulevard and crossed the median into oncoming traffic. The victim’s car was struck by Lagutenko’s SUV.

The arrest report added that Lagutenko failed to stop at the crash scene and continued traveling northbound in the southbound lanes along Biscayne Boulevard. As he crossed Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street, he crashed into two more vehicles.

In a video from the second crash scene, a man could be seen swinging a hammer at the windows of Lagutenko’s SUV, breaking some of the glass. Lagutenko then, police said, put his SUV in reverse and fled once again.

Miami Police said officers pursued Lagutenko on Federal Highway, near 48th Street. They were told to cease their pursuit before another officer stopped Lagutenko.

The arrest report said Lagutenko seemed to be under the influence of drugs.

Lagutenko appeared in bond court Monday afternoon and was issued a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.