HistoryMiami Museum showcases 2020 exhibit

MIAMI (WSVN) - Although many are hoping to forget 2020, one South Florida museum is working to remember the times.

HistoryMiami Museum, located at 101 W Flagler St., welcomes guests to visit their 2020 exhibit.

The museum collected photos and artifacts and other items that focused on the events that shaped this year, including the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the presidential election.

“We want to fully understand and appreciate what happened in 2020 so we can build upon it, get things right maybe that we got wrong, but also celebrate the fact that while it upended our lives and had a huge impact on all of us as I say, we were able to confront these challenges together,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The museum is also asking the public to contribute written and video stories related to the events they experienced in 2020.

