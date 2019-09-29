History Miami Museum features NFL Hall of Fame exhibit

MIAMI (WSVN) - Experience a hundred years of gridiron glory right here in Miami.

The History Miami Museum opened their 8,000 square foot NFL Hall of Fame Exhibit, Saturday.

It showcased the story of professional football, from its beginnings to where it is today.

It features more than 200 artifacts and special NFL pieces, including interactive displays.

The public has until Feb. 9 to visit the History Exhibit. That is a week after Superbowl Sunday.

The game will be played here in South Florida, and you can watch it here on 7.

