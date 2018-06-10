Historic Hampton House Community Trust hosts 16th annual fundraiser luncheon

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Historic Hampton House Community Trust hosted its 16th annual fundraiser luncheon.

The fundraiser luncheon was held at the Historic Hampton House, located on 4240 N.W. 27th Ave., Saturday afternoon.

7’s Omar Lewis had the honor of attending and serving as the event’s emcee.

The luncheon served to honor some of Miami’s very own success stories.

“Try to figure a way to raise funds and also point out how people who grew up in this community have done outstanding things that nobody heard about,” said Dr. Enid Pinkney, CEO of the Historic Hampton House Community Trust.

The Historic Hampton House dates back to the 1950s and was host to several historic black figures, such as Martin Luther King, Malcom X, Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson.

Funds raised at the luncheon will go toward keeping the Historic Hampton House alive for future generations to come.

