Hispanic Police Officers Association hands out 10,000 masks across Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Hispanic Police Officers Association has handed out 10,000 N95 masks to law enforcement agencies across Miami-Dade County.

The association said COVID-19 presents new challenges for the community, and all first responders fighting the pandemic should be protected on the front lines.

“These masks are life or death for some people,” said Steadman Stahl, the president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. “We are out there dealing with people who are highly contagious or infected, and it’s the only thing standing between us and the virus, so we can’t thank the people enough for donating stuff like this and helping out and making a difference ”

Masks will be distributed to first responders and agencies that need them the most, as some smaller agencies across the county have limited resources.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.