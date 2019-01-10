Hip-hop musical ‘Henry Box Brown’ takes center stage at Carnival Studio Theater

MIAMI (WSVN) - An explosive new hip-hop musical is bringing history to life in South Florida.

“Henry Box Brown” is looking to make a big impression in Miami.

The hip-hop musical tells the inspiring true story of Henry Brown, an African-American slave who escaped to freedom by mailing himself from Virginia to Philadelphia in a wooden box.

The musical recreates one of the darkest periods of American history.

The gripping musical was commissioned by the Adrienne Arsht Center as part of their mission to provide transformative cultural experiences to the community.

“As part of the commission program, the Arsht Center works with artists from around the country to work in education and community engagement initiatives,” said Vice President of education and community engagement Jairo Ontiveros.

“Henry Box Brown” is brought to life by Karl “Dice Raw” Jenkins, the five-time Grammy nominated songwriter and producer of the legendary group The Roots.

He brings his immense skills, passion and flair for storytelling to this limited run of only five can’t-miss performances this month.

Jenkins shared his talents with dozens of Miami-Dade Public School students.

They not only get a sneak preview of the show before it opens but are participating in a series of workshops focused on poetry and hip-hop verse — hoping to spark dialogue and encourage them to talk about society’s injustices, both past and present.

“Henry Box Brown” opens Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Carnival Studio Theater.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.