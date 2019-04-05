High School student raped while waiting for bus in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young student was raped while waiting for her ride to school at a Southwest Miami-Dade bus stop.

Miami-Dade Police were dispatched to the scene in the area of Southwest 142nd Avenue and 267th Street around 7 a.m., Friday.

According to police, the 16-year-old victim was waiting for her school bus when a man approached and forced her to a nearby field, where he sexually battered her.

The subject fled the scene on foot, police said.

Investigators said the victim was able to catch the bus, called her mother and informed her of the incident. The mother then called authorities.

Police are looking for the subject, who is said to stand 5 feet 10 inches tall and is in his mid 30s to early 40s.

If you have any information on this rape, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

