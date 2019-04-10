High school student gives free haircuts to Overtown’s homeless

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida barber is using his talent to help those in need.

Joshua Rodriguez, 18, set out to give back to the less fortunate in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood on Sunday.

“This June makes 2 years that I’ve been cutting hair,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “In all this time it wasn’t until this past Sunday that marked the first time that it occurred to me that I have an ability to help others in a way that I know best.”

The Mater Academy Charter High senior went out with his friend Bruno Diaz to buy food and daily essentials, which ended up totaling $200, according to the post.

Blessed to use my gift of cutting hair to be a blessing to others ✂️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/utpUhibo4H — josh (@jclipss) April 10, 2019

The duo headed to an area in the city where people needed all the help they could get.

Photos shared on Rodriguez’s Instagram showed a table set up with utensils, snacks and water under an overpass near Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Several people sat in his makeshift barber chair for a free haircut.

It was all smiles.

“What we gave in money and time, we received ten fold in love and appreciation from those we helped,” Rodriguez said.

