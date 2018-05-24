High school student awarded $20K scholarship by FPL

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A student from West Broward High School has been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship, Thursday morning.

Florida Power and Light surprised Luis Andreu with the robotics scholarship, which helps students get involved with STEM education programs.

“I knew that there were so many other good candidates for this because, first, robotics is such a great program, and there’s tons of great kids that go through it,” said Andreu. “I just feel really, really lucky to get it.”

Andreu has been involved in robotics for the last four years at his school. His robotics team, BOTCATS, won the Orlando Regional competition this past March.

The teen is ranked second in his class of 630 students and will continue his education next year at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.