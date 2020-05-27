High school seniors pick up cap and gowns, medals during drive-by ceremony

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Seniors at William H. Turner Technical Arts High School in Miami participated in a drive-by ceremony to pick up their cap and gowns and celebrate their achievements.

The students could be heard honking their horns, as they drove past the school on Wednesday.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” Elijah Lubin said. “We couldn’t enjoy it like we wanted to, but at least we graduated, and we are on to the next chapter.”

Teachers and other faculty members made sure the seniors’ milestone moment was one to remember.

“They are receiving their cap and gowns and their medals for their respective academies,” Dr. Fabrice Laguerre, the school’s principal, said.

“It means a lot, actually,” Berliz Cedeno said. “I was about to cry when I see everybody. I was like, ‘I’m done,’ and it’s just like so much opportunity is about to come my way. I’m very happy, just happy.”

The ceremony was also a family affair, as the parents of students embraced them for their accomplishment.

“I love the support, and I’m nothing without my family,” Lubin said while receiving a hug from his mother.

A DJ also played music as the students drove by the school’s campus.

“We want to make sure this is a smooth transition for them, even though it’s not at a particular venue, but the send-off is well deserved,” Laguerre said.

iPrep Academy celebrated with a drive-by ceremony of their own.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho handed out caps and gowns while wishing students well on their future journeys.

While students were disappointed they could not have a traditional graduation, they were also thankful teachers took the time to make their big day special.

