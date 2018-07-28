CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Peace Sullivan-James Ansin High School Journalism and New Media Workshop wrapped up another year at the University of Miami.

The intensive three-week program, which trained South Florida high school students in every facet of journalism and new media, ended on Saturday.

Participants produced both a printed newspaper and a website on a specific topic. This year, the workshop focused on the health of South Florida’s young and old.

WSVN plays a major role in the event. Sunbeam Television Vice President James Ansin and 7News anchor Omar Lewis were on hand to share their experiences with the students.

