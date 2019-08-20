High school football, lacrosse player allowed to play after court ruling

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lacrosse player and his family were all smiles after a judge allowed the high school senior to get back onto the playing field.

A judge ruled that Luther Johnson V will be allowed to play in a Christopher Columbus High School football game at Tropical Park, at 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Johnson has found himself in the middle of a legal fight for weeks after he was accused of two hard hits during two lacrosse games last season. The Florida High School Athletic Association suspended Johnson for the majority of his senior year for those hits.

“Playing sports is one love that I have, and I just don’t want to stop over a decision that people make, and I can’t make,” Johnson said during a Aug. 2 press conference. “I am just ready to get back on the field.”

Some believed the punishment was excessive and the calls were questionable in the contact sport.

“I believe what has happened to him is an injustice,” one man said.

“We stand with Luther,” a second man said.

“I am here because there is an injustice that is going on,” a third man said.

Johnson’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this year hoping to get the teen reinstated before his senior seasons for both football and lacrosse.

Rawsi Williams, his attorney, claimed Johnson was the victim and the target of bullies shouting racial slurs at him during one of the lacrosse games in question.

Several weeks after the motion was filed, a judge granted a temporary injunction, which cleared the way for Johnson to play football.

“You gave Luther faith that justice, and society, believe in him. The battle isn’t over but this is a great victory,” Williams said in a statement.

Lawyers with the FHSAA have said the ban was justified.

Since the case first landed in court, Johnson’s attorneys have said sidelining their client would hurt his chances for scholarships in his final year of high school play.

“That’s my future,” Johnson said. “My college future for playing sports — if I want to play sports. I don’t have to play sports, but that’s something that I love to do.”

With the temporary injunction in place, Johnson will be able to suit up for the game at Tropical Park.

