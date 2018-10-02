High school coach accused of soliciting sex online in sting operation

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school coach has been arrested for allegedly soliciting sexual acts with a minor online.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted an undercover operation targeting J.P. Taravella High School assistant wrestling coach 32-year-old Dustin Roy Garvin on Aug. 30, 2017.

Coral Springs Police, FBI and Broward Sheriff’s Office officials took Garvin into custody at the school, Tuesday, after authorities said he had sexual conversations with an undercover agent who posed as the father of a 13-year-old boy.

Officials said Garvin created a Craigslist ad under the username “Dirty Dusty” that solicited sexual favors from children. An undercover agent exchanged multiple conversations with Garvin in which, police said, he requested photos of the alleged boy.

“Via email, the online undercover agent explained that he had a young son that he would take out of school early for ‘Dirty Dusty,'” a police report noted. “[The agent] advised ‘Dirty Dusty’ that the child was almost 14 years old.”

Garvin also asked for information on the son’s height and weight.

“The undercover asked him to meet for a cup of coffee and Dustin advised him that he is currently employed at a school and he could not make an 11 a.m. coffee,” the report continued.

Garvin is facing charges of using a computer to solicit a sex act with a minor.

Authorities believe there may be other victims. The public is urged to contact Special Victims Unit detective Carter at 954-346-1790 with any information.

