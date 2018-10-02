High school coach accused of soliciting sex from undercover agent posing as 13-year-old online

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school coach has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conversations with a minor in a sting operation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted an undercover operation targeting J.P. Taravella High School assistant wrestling coach Dustin Roy Garvin on Aug. 30, 2017.

Coral Springs Police, FBI and Broward Sheriff’s Office officials took Garvin into custody at the school, Tuesday, after authorities said he had sexual conversations with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old boy.

Officials said Garvin created a Craigslist ad under the username “Dirty Dusty” that solicited sexual favors from children. An undercover agent exchanged multiple conversations with Garvin in which, police said, he requested photos from the alleged boy.

Garvin is facing charges of using a computer to solicit a sex act with a minor.

Authorities believe there may be other victims. The public is urged to contact Special Victims Unit detective Carter at 954-346-1790 with any information.

