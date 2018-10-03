High school coach accused of soliciting sex from minor released on bond

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school coach accused of soliciting sex from a minor has been released on $35,000 bond.

A judge ordered 32-year-old Dustin Garvin to not have any contact with minors and has been prohibited from accessing the internet.

Garvin’s father Donald Garvin appeared in court Wednesday morning. However, he did not have much to say to cameras.

Garvin was arrested after an undercover operation dating back to August 2017. Garvin is an assistant wrestling coach for J.P. Taravella High School.

Coral Springs Police, FBI and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took Garvin into custody at the school, Tuesday, after authorities said he had sexual conversations with an undercover agent who posed as the father of a 13-year-old boy.

Officials said Garvin created a Craigslist ad under the username “Dirty Dusty” that solicited sexual favors from children. An undercover agent exchanged multiple conversations with Garvin in which, police said, he requested photos of the alleged boy.

“Via email, the online undercover agent explained that he had a young son that he would take out of school early for ‘Dirty Dusty,'” a police report noted. “[The agent] advised ‘Dirty Dusty’ that the child was almost 14 years old.”

Students were shocked upon hearing the allegations.

“I was very surprised by the news. I never would have guessed someone like Coach Dustin would do something like that,” said student Shantae Francis.

“He was also like the tech guy around the school, so like whenever there was a problem and stuff, we’d call him,” said student Aaron Fischer. “You know, when I first heard that, I was pretty shocked.”

7News reached out to the school district to find out Garvin’s current status with the school. We have not heard back yet.

Police are also asking anyone with any additional information on the case to come forward. They fear there may be more victims out there.

If you have any information on this case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

