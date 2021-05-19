High-ranking Miami Police couple fired following internal affairs investigation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two high-ranking Miami Police officers have been fired.

Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and Commander Nerly Papier, the deputy chief’s wife, lost their jobs on Wednesday following an internal affairs investigation.

The termination comes after Nerly Papier was involved in a crash in a police vehicle, when she hit a curb, and her husband allegedly covered it up.

