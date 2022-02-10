WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-powered arsenal was seized from a home in a quiet South Florida Community.

Welcome to the gun show…

“It’s definitely unexpected,” said resident Brad Tucker.

It’s not what Wilton Manors Police are calling it, but take away the officers and bomb squad, and that’s what it looks like.

Through the trees, you could see it was all on the table. Long guns, among others, laid out on display– pistols, ammo, carrying cases and other parts, all some of the inventory being done by officers, some wearing tactical gear.

They taped off the apartment building at the corner of Northeast 29th Drive and Sixth Avenue in normally quiet Wilton Manors where neighbors like Tucker walked their dogs and gawked at the sight, which included a Fort Lauderdale Police Department Bomb Squad truck and a fleet of gun-collecting officers.

“I’m really surprised,” said Tucker.

Tucker’s Wednesday night plans were altered due to the strange activity.

“About 5 o’clock this afternoon, I came out and walk my dog, and I was gonna go to the gym and work out, but I didn’t wanna leave my house because I don’t know what’s going on,” said Tucker.

Code Compliance came too. Outside of saying they were looking into it, police haven’t said who this arsenal belongs to, why they’re here or if anyone’s charged, but the pictures spoke volumes, and the big guns have this neighborhood buzzing.

“It’s a really safe neighborhood, people walk around. You think you know your neighbors, so I’m really surprised to see all this commotion around here,” said Tucker.

The scene was entirely cleared, until Wilton Manors Police was seen putting up yellow tape a few minutes after.

There’s no further word from police regarding the investigation.

