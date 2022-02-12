MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to reports of multiple sick patients at a Navarro store located in the 1600 block of West Flagler Street in Miami just before 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

Fire rescue crews immediately evacuated everyone out of the store after multiple people were feeling sick and complaining of head aches and nausea

Hazardous materials team were called in and found extremely high levels of carbon monoxide. They began ventilating the store with electrical fans.

Paramedics assessed nearly 30 patients on the scene, and transported eight to area hospitals with signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to officials, they believed a gas powered machine may have caused the incident.

Fire units have cleared the scene, except one that is ventilating and monitoring the air of the store in order to allow it to re-open once it is clear.

The condition of the people hospitalized is unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.