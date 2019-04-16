Hialeah warehouse that stores shell casings catches fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a warehouse in Hialeah that stores spent shell casings, triggering blasts inside the structure.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along West 80th Street and 21st Lane.

While inside, firefighters reported hearing explosions.

They were able to quickly contain the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the shell casings are collected from gun ranges.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.