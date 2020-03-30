Hialeah to begin enforcing curfew

Related
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah has implemented a nightly curfew in the midst of the pandemic.
Beginning Monday, the city will enforce a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.
Exceptions to the curfew include:
- Resident travel to and from approved, essential workplaces
- Medical emergencies
- Dog walking: residents must stay within 250 feet of their home or building at all times
- Food delivery services
