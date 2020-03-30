Hialeah to begin enforcing curfew

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah has implemented a nightly curfew in the midst of the pandemic.

Beginning Monday, the city will enforce a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

Exceptions to the curfew include:

Resident travel to and from approved, essential workplaces

Medical emergencies

Dog walking: residents must stay within 250 feet of their home or building at all times

Food delivery services

A message from Mayor Carlos Hernandez regarding a nightly curfew that will be implemented in the City of Hialeah beginning today, March 30th. The curfew runs from 11:00pm to 5:00am nightly until further notice. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/1g2Bn32KNv — City of Hialeah (@cityofhialeah) March 30, 2020

