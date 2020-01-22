Hialeah teen arrested after allegedly posting threats on Twitter

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old from Hialeah has been arrested after he allegedly posted some disturbing threats on Twitter.

Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a felony of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

According to the arrest report, authorities were made aware of his social media page where numerous posts mentioned he was going to “the northwest area and Little Havana of Miami to kill homosexuals, blacks, Nicaraguans, Colombians and all types of Indian people.”

The teen appeared in front of the judge Wednesday morning.

“We’d like to request no bond, or at least if he could be placed on house arrest. This individual, we believe, is a threat to public safety,” Hialeah Police Detective Kinshun Mui said.

Officials said Lesteiro-Diaz posted several threats on Twitter dating back to last year. Hialeah Police received a call from the feds after his tweets were flagged.

“His posts were specifically targeted towards homosexuals, blacks, Colombians, and Nicaragua — people from Nicaragua — and pictures in possession of weapons,” Mui said.

According to officers, Lesteiro-Diaz is better known online as YungLazz. His Twitter page is filled with hateful and violent messages, such as the one that reads, “Giddy up bring the 38. Special out we gonna shoot 6 [expletive] in 6 hours.”

“Do you currently own any weapons, sir?” asked the judge.

“No, Your Honor,” Lesteiro-Diaz replied.

The teen might not own any weapons, but he can certainly get his hands on them, as evidenced in his social media postings.

Lesteiro-Diaz posted several photos and videos of himself holding guns and rifles.

One video shows someone shooting off rounds in the middle of the street.

He is currently being held on $75,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Back in court, the judge ordered Lesteiro-Diaz to be held on a higher bond than the state requested.

“$75,000 bond, plus house arrest are the conditions,” the judge said. “I’m concerned that he has access to guns, and he’s made multiple threats to harm random people.”

If Lesteiro-Diaz posts bail, he will be placed on house arrest pending trial.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.