HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah teamed up with Leon Medical Center to donate essential needs to senior citizens.

Two thousand bags were handed out to residents living at the Daisy and Rosa Gardens complex, Wednesday.

Hialeah’s mayor was also there helping with the handouts.

