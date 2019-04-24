Hialeah Senior High on lockdown after reports of suspicious activity

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have placed Hialeah Senior High School on lockdown as police investigate reports of suspicious activity.

The call came in as a student possibly armed at the school, located in the area of East Fourth Avenue and 47th Street, just after 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

As a result, the school has been placed on lockdown.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several police vehicles could be seen outside of the school.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the possibility of an armed student on campus is a rumor but police are taking the situation seriously and looking into it.

