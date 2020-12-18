Hialeah residents line up to receive $250 gift cards from the city

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah is helping families that are facing a hard time due to the pandemic.

Residents gathered at the Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, located at 100 E 32nd St., early Friday morning.

The city is set to distribute 5,000 gift cards valued at $250 each.

To pick up a gift card, Hialeah residents were asked to pick up and complete an application beforehand.

They were also asked to bring their photo identification, as well as a copy of it.

The gift cards will be valid at either Fresco Y Mas or Sedano’s Supermarket.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.