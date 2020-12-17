Hialeah residents can pick up gift card applications at multiple sites on Thursday

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - More gift card applications will be distributed to Hialeah residents in need.

On Thursday, the City of Hialeah will be distributing applications to residents who are looking to receive a $250 gift card for either Fresco Y Mas or Sedano’s Supermarket.

Officials said without the completed application, residents will not be eligible for the gift card.

A total of 5,000 gift cards will be distributed to residents, thanks to money from the CARES Act.

Hialeah residents can pick up the application at the following locations:

  • John F. Kennedy Library – 190 W 49th St.
  • Goodlet Park – 4200 W 8th Ave.
  • Carl F. Slade Park – 2501 W 74th St.
  • Babcock Park – 651 E 4th Ave.

Residents can also find the application online. For more information, click here.

The gift card distribution is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Friday at Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, 100 E 32nd St.

Hialeah residents will also need to bring a copy of their photo ID to be eligible for the gift card.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending