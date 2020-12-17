Hialeah residents can pick up gift card applications at multiple sites on Thursday

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - More gift card applications will be distributed to Hialeah residents in need.
On Thursday, the City of Hialeah will be distributing applications to residents who are looking to receive a $250 gift card for either Fresco Y Mas or Sedano’s Supermarket.
Officials said without the completed application, residents will not be eligible for the gift card.
A total of 5,000 gift cards will be distributed to residents, thanks to money from the CARES Act.
Hialeah residents can pick up the application at the following locations:
- John F. Kennedy Library – 190 W 49th St.
- Goodlet Park – 4200 W 8th Ave.
- Carl F. Slade Park – 2501 W 74th St.
- Babcock Park – 651 E 4th Ave.
Residents can also find the application online. For more information, click here.
The gift card distribution is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Friday at Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, 100 E 32nd St.
Hialeah residents will also need to bring a copy of their photo ID to be eligible for the gift card.
