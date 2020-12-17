Hialeah residents can pick up gift card applications at multiple sites on Thursday

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - More gift card applications will be distributed to Hialeah residents in need.

On Thursday, the City of Hialeah will be distributing applications to residents who are looking to receive a $250 gift card for either Fresco Y Mas or Sedano’s Supermarket.

Officials said without the completed application, residents will not be eligible for the gift card.

A total of 5,000 gift cards will be distributed to residents, thanks to money from the CARES Act.

Hialeah residents can pick up the application at the following locations:

John F. Kennedy Library – 190 W 49th St.

Goodlet Park – 4200 W 8th Ave.

Carl F. Slade Park – 2501 W 74th St.

Babcock Park – 651 E 4th Ave.

Residents can also find the application online. For more information, click here.