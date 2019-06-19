Hialeah ranks in Ashley Madison’s top 20 cities for infidelity

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - If you found love in Hialeah, you may want to be careful.

According to data from Ashley Madison, Hialeah ranks in the top 20 cities when it comes to infidelity.

However, Hialeah is not the only Florida city on the list. Orlando took the number one spot for unfaithful cities, while Tampa and St. Petersburg came in at ninth and 14th places, respectively.

“Orlando, home to the Magic Kingdom, now gives a whole new meaning to the “Most Magical Place on Earth” after taking the number one spot on the list from last year’s winner, Seattle,” the company said in a press release. “Other Florida cities; Tampa, Hialeah, and St. Petersburg, also find themselves on the list telling us that the Sunshine State is primed for some sizzlin’ summer lovin’.”

Ashley Madison said the data was based on signups for their website between June 21, 2018 to Sept. 22 2018.

