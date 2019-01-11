Hialeah police find skimmers at gas stations throughout the city

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have released pictures of skimmers found at several gas stations in the city.

As of Friday afternoon, seven gas skimmer devices have been located.

The illegal devices were placed over credit card machines, which customers are tricked into swiping their card through, giving away their bank information.

This is not a new scam to South Florida’s gas stations, as over one thousand skimmers were recovered last year.

