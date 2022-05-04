HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department needs help finding a little girl and her mother who have been missing since last month after a custody battle with the father.

Khloe Isabel Rojas is 5 years old and she was last seen with her mother, Kimberly Ramirez on April 19.

Rojas has brown curly hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 50-60 pounds and stands 3 feet and 9 inches.

Ramirez stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

Ramirez moved her daughter to Miami from New York after she won custody of her back in September 2021. She enrolled Rojas in South Florida Autism School at 3751 W. 108th ST. where the missing girl’s dad went looking for her after he won custody of her in April of this year.

Due to some missing paperwork, Rojas’s father was unable to take her out of school on April 19, 2022.

When he returned to the school with the correct paperwork, he was told that Ramirez and his daughter have not returned since he visited the school to receive his daughter.

At this time, Rojas and her mother’s whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information pertaining to Rojas or her mother, Ramirez, is urged to contact the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.