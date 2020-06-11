Hialeah Police Department announces ban on neck restraints during arrests

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department has announced a ban on the use of neck restraints when making arrests.

In a statement, Police Chief Sergio Velazquez said they no longer authorize the use of Applied Carotid Triangular Restraint.

“In the past, this restrain technique has been rarely used by members of the Department,” he said. “The department has other non-lethal weapons/ techniques such as the Taser, pepper spray, and baton to subdue uncooperative individuals.”

Velazquez said under his administration, the department has never authorized the use of a chokehold.

This comes after Miami-Dade Police announced a ban on the use of Applied Carotid Triangular Restraint.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the nation are currently reevaluating their policies as the demand for change continues to grow among citizens following the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.