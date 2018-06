HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after, they said, a Hialeah Police cruiser and a pickup truck collided, Monday morning.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near West 29th Street and 12th Avenue, just after 8 a.m.

Neither driver was hurt.

Officers are working to determine who was at fault.

