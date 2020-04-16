Hialeah plastics company to host face shield drive for Palmetto General employees

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah company is set to host a different kind of drive-thru distribution as they offer aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

Faulkner Plastics, located at 7275 W. 20th Ave., will be distributing face shields for healthcare workers at Palmetto General Hospital, Thursday.

Employees from the hospital can pick up two face shields free of cost.

The company will be distributing a total of 300 face shields. Any hospital employee who wishes to collect a pair will have to provide proper identification.

The gesture came after two nurses from the hospital lost their lives to the virus after treating infected patients.

