Hialeah plastics company hosts face shield distribution for Palmetto General employees

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah company is set to host a different kind of drive-thru distribution as they offer aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

Faulkner Plastics, located at 7275 W. 20th Ave., will be distributing face shields for healthcare workers at Palmetto General Hospital, Thursday morning.

The company shut down all regular operations so that employees from the hospital could pick up two face shields free of cost.

“Given the news this week about the lack of supplies at our closest hospital, Palmetto General right here, we said, ‘This is a good first public announcement donation,'” said Faulkner Plastics Vice President Joseph McCabe.

The company will be distributing a total of 300 face shields. Any hospital employee who wishes to collect a pair will have to provide proper identification.

Employees with the company greeted healthcare workers with posters that wrote, “Thank you” and other positive messages showing gratitude for their continued service. They also played music and waved pompoms as cars approached the building.

“It’s really turned into something special for us,” said one healthcare worker.

“This is protection, and this is the only way we’re going to be able to take care of patients,” said Respiratory Therapist Maria Navarro. “If we don’t get protected, it’s not going to happen, so this is amazing.”

Many hospital workers waited in line for more than an hour to receive face shields.

“I think this is going to be the new wave of everyone coming together, communities helping each other and support,” said recipient Victor Rivera. “This is America, this is the way we should be all the time. Every company that can do this should.”

One employee said the face shields were so cheap to make that he felt an obligation to provide them, and he hopes to see other companies do the same.

The gesture came after two nurses from the hospital lost their lives to the virus after treating infected patients.

Employees at Faulkner Plastics said they hope the small gesture makes a difference and hope to do similar events in the future.

“This was so exciting,” said McCabe. “How can we not think about something, at least in this venue again.”

“This is community,” said Navarro. “That’s what this is all about. The only thing that is going to get us through is everybody together.”

Faulkner Plastics will be distributing face shields as long as supplies last.

