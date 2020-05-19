Hialeah partners with local healthcare provider to distribute COVID-19 antibody tests

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah has teamed up with a local healthcare provider to distribute COVID-19 antibody tests for all of their employees.

Before going to work, employees will get a free medical check-up, along with the antibody test thanks to Cano Health.

Doctors said it is vital to protect the employees who deal with the public on a daily basis.

“We are living through a very serious pandemic, and we need to go above and beyond to protect our essential associates that are coming to work, serving the public, public servants,” Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Cano Health’s CEO, said. “Without them, the most needy in the community would go without.”

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez was also at the event to show his support and get tested.

