Hialeah Park holds 2nd annual Flamingo Ball

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Park was turned into a tropical oasis for the second annual Flamingo Ball.

The Saturday night gala provided over 200 guests with a buffet of lobster and crab, champagne and signature cocktails. There was also a live Salsa performance.

The HEICO Corporation and the Mendelson family were also honored and given the Henry Flagler Award at the event.

“It means so much to us, and I’m so thankful for what I received in Miami. I love it, I get more from giving than anything,” said Arlene Mendelson.

“We’re so happy to receive this honor. It’s really a terrific event and a terrific cause for HistoryMiami,” said Eric Mendelson. “We’re just very happy to be part of this city. We couldn’t be happier to be members of this great community.”

Proceeds for the event will benefit the HistoryMiami Museum.

