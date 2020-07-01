Hialeah mother, son arrested in death of estranged husband

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and son have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Hialeah.

Jason Gonzalez, 20, and his mother Yunet Enriquez, 39, were charged with second degree murder with a weapon and armed burglary.

Jose Mesa, 45, was found dead near Okeechobee Road and the Palmetto Expressway on Monday next to a silver sedan.

Police released surveillance video showing an argument that took place earlier that same day between Mesa and Enriquez — Mesa’s estranged wife.

Detectives said the video contradicts statements made by the suspects.

The mother and son are being held on no bond.

