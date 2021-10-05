HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher appeared before a judge after she was accused of crossing the line with a student.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was arrested on Monday on several charges, including lewd and lascivious battery and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

Lopez-Murray was a theatre teacher at Hialeah Middle School.

She was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

The victim, according to the police report, was one of her students in the seventh and eighth grade, but now attends Westland Hialeah Senior High School.

Police said Lopez-Murray and the student had multiple sexual encounters since August.

They became aware of the situation when the victim’s sister found explicit texts and photos that had been exchanged by the two.

The sister told her parents who then notified police.

Lopez-Murray now faces three counts of molestation of a child 12-16 years old and offenses against students by authority figures.

She posted bond on Tuesday, but appeared before a judge who read a stay-away order.

“No contact with this child, whether directly, indirectly, in person or in writing, by telephone or through third parties,” said Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer. “No contact with the victim through social media or other electronic means and you must stay at least 500 feet away from his home and school at all times.”

District officials said they will now begin the process of firing Lopez-Murray.

