Hialeah-Miami Lakes football coach accused of having romantic relationship with 17-year-old

(WSVN) - Alarming allegations have been brought against a South Florida football coach.

Edward Williams was arrested for allegedly having a romantic relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

The 44-year-old has been charged with an offense against a student by an authority figure.

Williams was the head football coach at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School.

He has been fired and banned from ever working in the district again.

