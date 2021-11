HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new acting chief has been appointed in Hialeah.

Newly-elected Mayor Esteban Bovo announced on Monday that Chief Sergio Velazquez will be leaving his post.

He will be on leave with pay until Dec. 31.

Bovo announced the current deputy will serve as acting chief as they look for a permanent replacement.

