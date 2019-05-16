Hialeah man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man is now $1 million richer after he won a lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida lottery announced that 74-year-old Leonardo Hernandez Rodriguez claimed a $1 million top prize after playing the $5 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.

Lottery officials said Hernandez Rodriguez chose to take the one-time lump sum of $705,000.

Hernandez picked up his ticket from Super Discount, located at West 29th Street and 11th Avenue in Hialeah.

The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

