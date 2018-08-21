Hialeah man suffering from memory loss reported missing

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man from Hialeah.

Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Rodriguez was last seen leaving his home, Monday, wearing a green Polo shirt with blue pants.

Officials said he drives a dark blue Mitsubishi Montero Sport with a Florida tag DAUY29.

Rodriguez suffers from high blood pressure and memory loss.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call police.

