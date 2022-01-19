HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - When out in the street spotting a police car is not out of the ordinary. Although what if the person behind the wheel of the police cruiser really isn’t an officer?

7News pulled up behind a vehicle that looks a lot like a police unit with lots of antennas and extra lights.

Those extras are part of what got a Hialeah man in trouble.

The owner of that explorer, 32 year-old Louis Lugo, is accused of impersonating a police officer.

He was arrested around 3 last Sunday morning after police say he encountered an officer working the streets and offered assistance.

That’s when the officer noticed what Lugo was wearing.

A full duty belt, including a black firearm, taser, handcuffs, a radio, asp baton, a badge and flashlight.

“He was unable to present any sort of proof that he was in fact a security officer at which point in time, our officers began to immediately further investigate,” said Miami-Dade Police Officer Kiara Delva.

They noticed lots of lights installed on his SUV, one officer looking inside the vehicle noticed.

While looking at the light switch there was a button stamped pursuit.

This isn’t Lugo’s first run in with the law according to police he’s a convicted felon and should have never been carrying a gun in the first place.

A facebook page featuring his name states he’s the founder of Florida Law Enforcement upfitters.

Pictures on the page show other unmarked vehicles lit up with multi-colored lights.

7News went to his Hialeah home Wednesday to get his side of the story.

At one point he pulled into the driveway, but waited inside the SUV before taking off again an hour later.

The charges against Lugo include impersonating a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.