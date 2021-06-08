MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man has been arrested, accused of illegally hauling over 228 gallons of gasoline on a boat.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped truck towing a boat in Marathon Monday night after they noticed the bow appeared to be weighed down.

Deputies say Border Patrol agents found 15 to 20 illegal fuel drums were found holding an estimated 228 to 266 gallons of fuel on the boat.

The sheriff’s office also said a total of 18 new personal flotation devices were located along with two large coolers packed full of water, Gatorade, mangoes and lunch meat. Three large trash bags were found in the vessel containing multiple bags of apples, crackers and bread.

Agents also found a bag with black ski masks and a GPS unit on the vessel.

Fernando Gonzalez Rodriguez, 44, has been charged with transporting dangerous material. Two other passengers who were in the vehicle at the time were not charged.

