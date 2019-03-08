Hialeah man arrested after video captures dog being choked, slammed on ground

WARNING: THIS VIDEO FEATURES DISTURBING VIOLENT CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

HIALEAH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a Hialeah man after he was captured on camera choking a dog before lifting her in the air and slamming her to the ground.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Victor Suero was providing obedience training as he walked Han, along with his neighbor’s 1-year-old dog, Winter, both Siberian Huskies, in the area of 36th Avenue and West 100th Street, Feb. 15.

After walking the dogs for some time, officials said, Suero became upset with Winter and was seen on cellphone video grabbing her by the collar.

“The dog looks fearful. It’s lying down,” said Regina Vlasek, president of Saving Sage Animal Rescue, as she watched the video. “I’m not really sure what he’s doing.”

Suero is then seen choking Winter several times, while holding her up in the air and then swinging her over his head before slamming her to the ground.

Vlasek gasped when she first watched this moment.

“I mean, it’s disgusting. It’s inappropriate,” said Vlasek. “Is this person certified?”

Winter was left motionless and whining in pain.

“He doesn’t get the dog to do what he wants automatically, and this is the punishment to the poor animal,” said Vlasek.

The incident has left the animal rescue community outraged.

“If you imagine some big, huge guy picking you up over his head and slamming you to the floor, how would you feel?” said Vlasek.

Suero was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

“Because in South Florida, we lack empathy and compassion,” said Vlasek. “They feel exactly how we feel. There is no difference.”

Winter is said to be with her owner once again and in good health.

7News captured a fully recovered Winter, Friday evening. Her owner did not want to speak on camera but said he, too, was shocked to view the video that had Hialeah Police looking to make an arrest.

Winter’s owner said he’s particularly surprised by the incident because he knows Suero.

Han is currently under the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services and is also said to be in good health.

Suero has since bonded out of jail. 7News has been unable to reach him.

“He’s sick. I think that he needs help,” said Vlasek, “and I would hope that there would be some kind of ban on him ever being near another animal ever again.”

