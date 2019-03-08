Hialeah man arrested after video captures dog being choked, slammed on ground

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man has been arrested after he was captured on camera choking a dog before lifting her in the air and slamming her to the ground.

Thirty-one-year-old Victor Suero was providing obedience training as he walked his dog, Han, along with his neighbor’s dog, Winter, on Feb. 15, both Siberian Huskies.

Suero became upset with Winter and was seen on camera grabbing her by the collar, choking her several times, while holding her up in the air and then swinging her other his head before slamming her to the ground.

She was left motionless and whining in pain.

Suero was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

Winter is said to be with her owner once again and in good health.

Han is under the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services and is also said to be in good health.

Suero has since bonded out of jail.

