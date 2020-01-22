Hialeah man arrested after allegedly posting threats on Twitter

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old from Hialeah has been arrested after he allegedly posted some disturbing threats on Twitter.

Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a felony of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

According to the arrest report, authorities were made aware of his social media page where numerous posts mentioned he was going to “the northwest area and Little Havana of Miami to kill homosexuals, blacks, Nicaraguans, Colombians and all types of Indian people.”

On his Twitter page, multiple pictures were posted where Lesteiro-Diaz could be seen with different handguns and high-powered rifles.

He is currently being held on $75,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Facing a judge on Wednesday morning, Lesteiro-Diaz was ordered to be held on house arrest if his bond is posted.

