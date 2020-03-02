Hialeah man airlifted after being shot several times by woman

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after a sudden shooting in Hialeah.

The shooting happened near West 58th Street and 21st Avenue, Monday.

Police said the victim was shot by a woman multiple times.

He was airlifted to a local hospital.

“Well, my daughter heard the noise, went outside to see what happened,” said Xiomara Antunez. “[It was] something bad because it was a loud noise, and then Alex running and fell, and then she went there to see him and call his mother.”

A neighbor said the two knew each other.

According to police, the shooter is now in custody.

