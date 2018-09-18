Hialeah man accused of shooting 2 people makes court appearance

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of opening fire on two people in Hialeah made his first court appearance.

Hialeah Police arrested 53-year-old Braulio Gonzalez after, they said, he shot 24-year-old Yenisledy Malagon and 28-year-old Leopoldo Merano in the area of East 51st Street and Eighth Court, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

Gonzalez appeared in court Tuesday where he was denied bond.

He faces a slew of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

