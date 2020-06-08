Hialeah liquor store owner displaying compelling messages on outdoor sign

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a liquor store in Hialeah posted a powerful and timely message on his sign outside the store, and it has been attracting a lot of attention.

It read, “No rope, no tree, just a cop, with his knee.”

The owner of the store, Robert Gewanter, said, “Essentially saying it was a lynching, without the rope or the tree.”

The sign stands outside M&M Discount Liquors at the intersection of Southeast Eighth Avenue and LeJeune Road in Hialeah.

Gewanter is known for displaying thoughts on his sign that he admits aren’t always well received.

He said, “In the past I’ve gotten death threats and hate mail and now they just accept me.”

Customer Charles Alston read it for the first time and approved.

Alston said, “I hope it brings to policeman and everybody like that. I hope it brings attention to them not to do anything like that.”

But Gewanter said his message goes deeper than that, and it relates to the silent sideline protests of NFL football player Colin Kaepernick, who is known for taking a knee during the national anthem.

Gewanter said, “I’m trying to point out the irony between a peaceful protest by Colin Kaepernick kneeling, and now it’s come to be a symbol of murder, the policeman with a bended knee.”

These words have been up for about a week, and it’s almost time for a change.

Gewanter said, “I’m just about to put up a new sign against Trump and his new wall. ”

While he knows not everyone agrees with him, and it’s probably not the best for business, he plans to keep saying what he thinks with his sign.

Gewanter said, “Silence in the face of evil, I can’t be silent.”

He said he has customers who drive long distances to give him business, while others avoid the store altogether.

