Hialeah holds first time vaccinations at Bucky Dent Park

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - First time vaccinations happened on Monday in Hialeah at Bucky Dent Park.

Those eligible to receive a vaccine had to be 60 years or older and had to have a driver’s license or a Florida ID to receive the vaccine at the park, near West 24th Avenue and 60th Street.

Anyone younger than the age of 60 had to present a doctor’s note stating their vulnerability to qualify.

First responders, educational staff and healthcare workers were also welcome.

