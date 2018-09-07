Hialeah high school football player injured during game

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school football player was hospitalized after suffering an injury during a game in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Milander Park in the area of West 49th Street and Palm Avenue, after 8 p.m., Friday.

The player was airlifted to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Video sent by a 7News viewer showed the athlete being wheeled into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chopper on the field.

